Texas family found after spending a day trapped in San Juan Mountains

A Texas family found was found unharmed in the San Juan Mountains on Christmas Eve.



Recent related videos from verified sources San Miguel County Undersheriff Helps Rescue Texas Family Stuck In Snow A family from Texas was found alive after going missing for 24 hours in the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:30Published 12 hours ago Missing Texas 2-Year-Old Jaya Trevino Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued A 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father in South Texas and was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities say. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:15Published on November 5, 2019