Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

As fires continue to rage across southern Australia, a firefighter was seen providing a bottle of water to a thirsty Koala.

Credit to 'Oakbank Balhannah CFS'.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
