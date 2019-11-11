Global  

Aurora man hosts Christmas lunch for those with nowhere to go

Ken Maddin is fighting the holiday blues by hosting a Christmas lunch for those who would otherwise be alone for the holiday.
FOR MANY OF US CHRISTMAS IS AJOYOUS TIME.BUT THAT MAY NOTBE THE CASE FOR EVERYONE.

ALOT OF PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCINGTHE HOLIDAY BLUES.

9 ON YOURSIDE'S WHTINEY MILLERINTRODUCES US TO AN AURORA MANWHO'S NOW MADE IT HIS MISSIONTO BRING MORE CHEER.Ken Maddin comes from a verylarge family."I have 7siblings and we grew up kindof poor so Christmas was likea big big deal for us.ForMaddin Christmas was the onetime of year he and his familycould celebrate the goodtimes.

"Over the past fewyears, we had grandchildrenand that just made it thatmuch more special."But thisyear, things are different.

Heand his daughter areestranged.

So he won't beseeing his grandchildren atChristmas.

"its a real roughtime for us.

We talked aboutleaving town, going onvacation instead of being hereto celebrate Christmas."Hesays he was beginning to getthe holiday blues, but then hegot an idea.

"I started alittle facebook page andwithin two days I had 200people volunteering to bakecookies, donate money anddonate their time on ChristmasDay." Those donations spawnedthe event "Christmas withFriends" - a lunch party foranyone who'd otherwise bealone on Christmas Day.

"I'vegot so many of these callslike 'hey my mom died lastyear and we didn't know whatwe were gonna do or my husbanddied and I was going to besitting home alone' and nowthese people are going to havesome place to go." Rich orpoor - alone or not - Maddinjust wants to make sureeveryone has a reason tocelebrate this Christmas.

"Itsfor anybody but I'd love tojust say Merry Christmas to mytwo granddaughters." InAurora, Whitney Miller, 9 onyour side.




