Doja Cat's Guide to E-Girl Beauty

[dramatic music]- Hey Vogue, it's Doja Cat.I'm about to show you alook that I do pretty often.It's like my eGirl, like sickly look,where I look like I justwoke up and blew my noseand I have pneumonia, so let's do that.I'm gonna start with skincare.I do a face wash and I use Tatcha.Get all that night mask off.I'm doing this exfoliating powder.My hands are a little wet,so it kind of turns it into a paste.All right, now we looklike the Michelin Man,that's a good thing.I do this like twice a day.Gonna rinse it off, then after this,I dry my face off and Imake sure it's super dry.So I use this peel, Idon't use any other peel.Skin Inc.

Pure Revival Peel.And I let it kind of sitthere for like five seconds.And then I start to go incircles around my nose first.My face comes off, that'slike a horror movie.Rinse that off and it should lookall grainy and crazy like that.So then after I do that, I dry my face,and then I do witch hazel.[spritzing]Kind of prepare it for everything else.It's kinda like a base.I put a base after thebase, so this is a essence.I do like a few drops,but it's very watery.And then you just rub that around.[slapping]When you slap your face,you're bringing the blood to the surface.So then after that you do a serum.I do like one of those, and then go crazy.Then after I do myserum, I do my eye cream,like that much, boom, swirl it.You're supposed to bepretty gentle, but I'm not.And I use it as a lip balm.After that, my cream, boom, I use my nail.So what, like that much?Put it on my face.Sunscreen, I take it, thisone evaporates really nice.Put that on and pat it in.Put an oil on top of your moisturizer,it holds down all day.I go one, two, three, four, fiveand it's gonna make you looksweaty, but that's okay.And the oil mixes with your foundationand it makes it look a lot more natural.That's it, so that's my skincare routine.I learned about skincarebeing on the internet a lotand watching pretty much this.So basically, I travelwith all of these products,but I put it in like a box.And it's filthy, but it works.My next favorite thing in the whole world,Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil.This works better thananything I've ever triedfor my beauty blender, and Iput it on my beauty blender.Ahh, it goes stupid.Roll it around and then I justkeep goin' like this, right?Over the sink, I mix it with water.First, with my makeup, I color correct.I take this concealer brush, Igo into this color corrector,this is by BECCA Cosmetics,and then I start to go over my circles.I started doing makeup when I was 13.I wore a lot of eyeliner,a lot, like Amy Winehouse.I do my foundation next and I use Fenty,two pumps of that, but thenI do it across my cheeks,and then I just makesure I get it all over.I just keep building,depending on how I feel.I go over my eye, I go over my eyelashes.I don't go over my brows.So I put concealer, I use Fenty.So then I take it and I justmake a little bow under my eye.And then I do a little soul patch,like a villain, like a Disney villain.And then I blend that out.The next step, this LauraMercier Powder is mah daddy.So I go in with my sponge,so then I put that right onmy cheeks, just in the center'cause I don't like when this is shiny.Everything else can be shiny.And I make sure that all ofthis is blended under here'cause I do have fine lines.This fluffy eyeshadow brush,like a blending brush,and then I press it in here,and this makes it so that noneof that fine line shit happens.And then I take this and I brush it.I flick it out like this.I try not to swipe it ontomy face or push it down.We want like a very thin layer,but just enough to hold everything.I take this foundation brush,and it's kinda flat like that.And I go like this, I just massage it.Don't look at my hairline.This isn't necessarilybaking, it kind of is.It's like a mini bake.Whatever's kinda leftover,swirl that aroundand just put that down.Close this, shake it, love it.I take this and I get a loton my beauty blender and I just...I just baked and you cansee I created a cheekbone.I always contour with bronzer.Yeah, this is like everyday for me.And I go under my lip, andthis kind of creates a shadow.And then I go under my chin,I take it down into my nose,but I start from here, create that shadow,[tapping] I blend this out.Next, I do my blush andI just swirl it around,okay, I get a lot on there too,[tapping] 'cause I like a lot, tap it off.And just work on the edgesand I bring my blush up'cause I like a high cheekbone.I always make sure it's higher than lower'cause you can go likethis, and work down here,but that'll bring your face down.Make it appear older andlonger, but if you work it up,you're kind of creating your own apples.I remember being on Pinterest [tapping],I didn't even know what an eGirl was.I just saw these Tumblrgirls who were super cuteand they have like the,looked like they were sick,but it was intentional,you could see they werewearing a lot of makeup, andI like fell in love with that.So I bit that and now I do that.I just start packing it onto my noseand I scrub it, I scrubmy nose pretty much.I scrub it on the sides.I get under it, the sides, bam.And what happens, it fades during the say.It doesn't look as pink, butI just work that into my face.And then I like to geta little bit on my lips.And then I take a littlebit onto my eyelidsbecause I watched an episodeof this that Tinashe did,and she puts it on her eyelids.And I'm like, oh word!And then I take my bronzerand I swirl it around.I focus on my outer area 'causeit just looks better on me.This is very watery, likea very liquidy blush.And I would take it, the tiniest bitand I just pat it on my nose.And right on top, youcan also, what's great,is you can put liquidblush on top of powder.I do my brows, I do like a little Spock,like a mini Spock brow.Just a little angly brush.And I start shaping it.I just flick that out.It's kinda like eyeliner to me.Very fine angle brush.I used a cream eyeliner.With this, it just looks more natural.I would use my less finer brush,but this one just reallycreates like a fake hair moment.I'm tryin' to do it fast for you guys,but this takes me an hourand a half maybe sometimes,'cause I enjoy doing it.If I have time, I will take my time.And then I'm also measuringwhere the ends drop downand meet, I want that tobe generally straight.Then this is my favorite part.I take my powder, I shake it up.And then I put the powder over my brows.And I swear by this becauseI see girls with their browsand they'll do it and it'll be shiny,and light will be reflectingoff of their brows.It like deletes their brows.When you mattify them,it just looks more real.You get the color to come out.There is a brow there.Then I take my brush.I go under, over, andthen I just start doin'this little kind of beat.After I do brows, I do mymascara, which is fire.I always appreciated Harajuku culture.They do this in Japan.They bring the blush up, andthey do it over the nose,and they kind of put it in the center.I always kind of wantedthat cartoonesque look.So this is Cover Effects.It's like a cream highlight.I just put a little bit andhonestly, I'm running out,so I'm just gonna have to scrape it off.And I put it on my nose.And I put it here, and it dries so fast,you have to work really fast.I'll probably go overthis with a little bitof the powder blush just to match it back,so just a little bit,probably pounce it on top.Take a little bit more andkind of work it upward.And I focus on the partthat I want it to highlight.And then I'm gonna justblend this out too.I got a little bit of creasing here.And it should kinda look likethat, a little bit of a glow.So, I take a cotton pad, and Iput any makeup remover on it.Ooh, a little splash, splash.Just go over the inside of my lip,I try not to go too much on the outside'cause I put blush thereto sort of blend that out.It looks a little bit ahh,'cause my lips are very red.I take this flat, dense brushand I blend that back in.I highlight my cupid's bow as well.So I just put a little bit.And I do my chin as well.I do a little bit there andI really try to blend that'cause that can look crazy sometimes.You can bring the blush onto the top lipand just work that upward.And then maybe a little on the bottom.And it can kinda make you looklike you had a Popsicle or something.I do have a half-done liner right now.This is the scary part.This is where everybody starts sweatin',but I basically take this, [tapping]and make sure it's nice and wet.And then I must kind ofcreate an angle first.I like to create like atriangle, like a wing.Suspend it and thenconnect it, just like this.I start bringing it in.And this just looksbest with my eye shape.I make sure that everything is even.I measure and I also pray to God.And I've been doing my wingssince I was 13, probably.I love a blushy red look,I just take my blush,and then I take it, I swirl it, [tapping]and I work it into my creases.I just take this, workit, work it, work it.It just makes you look cold,[tapping] like you're freezing cold.And I don't know what's sosexy about being freezing cold,but I like to look like I'm freezing cold.Like oh, [sniffing] I'msorry, I [sniffing],I left my jacket, [sniffing]can I borrow your jacket?Basically.Okay, so I have a lash lineand it goes by Icy Wifey Cosmetics.It's like a spaced outsort of doll-like lash.I have a smaller eye, so I take this.I could lose like one ofthose spaces, so I cut that.And that should be okay,and then I measure it.I can maybe lose like one more.Get your glue.Fan it out, let it dry, give it a moment.And I just place it, somepeople use tweezers, whatevs.But I don't.And then I do the next eye.So then I take this, andI have two bottles of it'cause they're way too small, okay?These are called Freck, so Itake this and I shake it up.Make sure it gets on the brush.I dot, and I love this stuffbecause look, you dot it,and then you pick it upand then you just boom.And it's so easy, and youjust kind of put it down,leave some of them darker than the others.Sometimes I do my foreheadso I can be like this.Boom, boom, boom, boom.So this is Icy Wifey Cosmetics Chromes.This is just a loose eyeshadowand it looks like this.But then it goes on like this.And it kind of reflects a blue,but then also like a deeppink, press that down.And it's like a peacocky sort of moment.It's like very blue at certain anglesand very pink at others.And then boom, it's alittle colorful moment.So for a lip, I can do like an ombre.So I take this sort of deep mauve.And then feather that out a little bit.And it should like that,like you're not really wearin' anything.So then next I'm doing myhair, ignore my hairline.We're gonna cover that, I know,there's hella glue and it's everywhere.I'm gonna start to curl this right now.My hair is 40 inches right now, it's okay.So, I start with the front bangs, go boom.And then I take this part, I split 'em.Boom, and then you swing,and then you swing.That's it, that's prettymuch the Doja Cat look.We did a little peacock moment on the eye.And a little mermaid moment on the hair.And I hope you guysenjoyed, thank you Vogue.[gentle music]