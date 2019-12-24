Global  

New Hampshire State Police Help Delivery Christmas Baby On I-93

New Hampshire State Police Help Delivery Christmas Baby On I-93Police helped deliver a baby on Christmas morning on a New Hampshire highway.
Bobby_Field

Bobby Field Concord, N.H., and Boscawen, N.H. Police with New Hampshire State Police help deliver baby on Rte I-93 on this Chr… https://t.co/ncqG9FvSr1 44 minutes ago

SMS28202975

SMS RT @TruBluWarriors: New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Vincent Grieco and Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, as well as Boscawen police Officer Ryan Nolan,… 3 hours ago

TruBluWarriors

True Blue Warriors New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Vincent Grieco and Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, as well as Boscawen police Officer Ryan No… https://t.co/6agHxQmO6P 5 hours ago


