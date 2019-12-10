Global  

Police and gogo dancers in Santa costumes hand out gifts in Thailand

Thai police are joined by two gogo dancers in Santa costumes as they hand out gifts to tourists on a night life strip on Christmas (December 25).

The police chiefs and the the two young women in red outfits descended on Walking Street in Pattaya, eastern Thailand.

Officers gave out bars of chocolate to families and holidaymakers in the neon-lit strip of bars, lap dancing clubs and massage venues.

The two dancers helped them give out the treats and posed for pictures.

Police General Woraphong Thongphaibun promised to keep the area safe over the Christmas and New Year period, when hundreds of thousands of visitors will descend on the coastal city.

He said: ''Tourists can relax and enjoy their vacation.

The arrivals will boost the economy and police will concentrate on keeping the city safe for them.''
