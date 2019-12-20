Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Kentucky Rep. Chris Harris told reporters that he was contacted by a criminal investigator last week about Bevin's pardons.

FBI possibly probing pardons by ex-Kentucky governor, report says The FBI may be looking into controversial pardons made by Kentucky's former Republican Governor...

