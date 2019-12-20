Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Kentucky Rep.

Chris Harris told reporters that he was contacted by a criminal investigator last week about Bevin&apos;s pardons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FBI possibly probing pardons by ex-Kentucky governor, report says

The FBI may be looking into controversial pardons made by Kentucky’s former Republican Governor...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WendyReedTweet

Wendy Reed RT @SadieTNResist: The FBI is looking into pardons by ex-KY Gov. Bevin who has issued over 600 pardons and sentence reductions since Nov.5t… 16 seconds ago

KeithKaren1

Keith Sutherland RT @MSNBC: The FBI is looking into pardons issued by fmr. Kentucky Gov. Bevin, including clemency given to a murderer and a child rapist, a… 3 minutes ago

SpursfanKaren

Karen Murray Linton RT @MSNBC: The FBI is looking into pardons issued by fmr. Kentucky Gov. Bevin including of a murderer and a child rapist, according to a re… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report finds Rep. Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism [Video]Report finds Rep. Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism

An independent investigation into Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea says he engaged in domestic terrorism against the United States, and now his fellow Republicans in Olympia want the FBI to..

Credit: KXLYPublished

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist [Video]Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned a child rapist, who was also convicted of sodomy and child sex abuse.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.