Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Community grants Tampa veteran's wish to make snow angel

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Community grants Tampa veteran's wish to make snow angel

Community grants Tampa veteran's wish to make snow angel

Albert Septien wanted to make snow angels in Tampa for Christmas and that wish was granted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

legionbirdman

Robert White 'It felt like heaven': A Tampa community grants a Vietnam veteran's Christmas wish https://t.co/sbWCKvoGW2 via @flipboard 2 hours ago

PhilBuckWTSP

Phil Buck WTSP RT @10NewsWTSP: 'It felt like heaven': A Tampa community grants a Vietnam veteran's Christmas wish https://t.co/HfcVd3Atix 15 hours ago

10NewsWTSP

10News WTSP 'It felt like heaven': A Tampa community grants a Vietnam veteran's Christmas wish https://t.co/HfcVd3Atix 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.