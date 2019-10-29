Global  

Update On The Minneapolis Fire That Left Around 250 Without A Home

Update On The Minneapolis Fire That Left Around 250 Without A Home

Update On The Minneapolis Fire That Left Around 250 Without A Home

After nine hours, the fire is still going, Mary McGuire talks with some of the residents whose Christmas Day has been turned upside down (2:12).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – December 25, 2019
