Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease

Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease

Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease

A brief period of milder conditions are giving South Australia's Country Fire Service a chance at bringing a 25,000-hectare blaze to heel.
Australian firefighters spend Christmas Day containing blazes; temperatures to soar

Australian firefighters used cooler conditions on Christmas Day to try and contain bushfires ahead of...
Reuters

Australian bushfires claim another life in South Australia, as fire fighters injured

Australian bushfires claim another life in South Australia, as fire fighters injuredSouth Australia's catastrophic fire conditions have claimed a second life in less than a week.A day...
New Zealand Herald


raybae689

RAY BAEZ Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease 8 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Australian firefighters tackle bushfires on Christmas Day as temperatures ease 8 minutes ago

tony_judd

Tony Judd Canadian firefighters help battle "catastrophic" Australian bushfires amid soaring temperatures… 4 days ago


Stay or leave? Australians caught in bushfires grapple with difficult decision

Scorching heat baking Australia eased on Monday bringing relief from extreme bushfires, which destroyed around 180 houses and killed one person over the weekend, allowing firefighters to prepare for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published

