Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What you need to know: December 25 2019

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: December 25 2019Here is what you need to know this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: December 25 2019

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Redding fire crews - on scene of a late night house fire and quickly able to contain the flames!

The call came in just after 11 tuesday night.

It happened near the 21-hundred block of branstetter lane in redding fire reps say there is no major damage to the home and no one injured.

Action news now is working to find out what caused the fire.

New details this morning about a holiday mail theft in durham, that came to a crashing end in chico.

Butte county sheriff's deputies say they arrested the two people for stealing more than 100 pieces of mail from homes throughout durham*an* chico.

Deputies arrested jeremy blumlein of chico, and brianna maier of magalia.

Deputies found 108 packages, along with meth, giftcards and hundreds of dollars in cash.### one of shasta county's "most wanted" is waking up behind bars this morning.

Police arrested "ronald gill" of andersontuesda y.

The "neighborhood police unit" was patroling the mount shasta mall parking lot when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

Police say gill was hiding in a car with items that were still tagged from mall stores.

Gill has been on the wanted list since 2016.

### some scary moments at the transit center in downtown chico...after some sort of disbute leads to a stabbing!

Chico police say it happened as two people were getting off the bus.

The suspect - stabbed a man in the knee...then took off running.

Police arrested daisy caspar* near arcadian avenue.

Officers did find a knife.

The stabbing victim is expected to be okay.### if you are already set to hit the road today, make sure you drive safe.

The c-h-p maximum enforcement period is still in effect until midnight tonight.

C-h-p says the holidays are usually a time where they see the most accidents happening&amp; people driving under the influence.

C-h-p says more officers will be on the road for extra help.

Blue santa stopped by enloe hospital tuesday to bring holiday cheer to kids and their families the chico police department has been doing this event at enloe hospital for the last seven years.

The chico police officers use money from their officers association to pay for gifts for the children and to support the community.

### with more people putting up holiday light displays or even just lighting more candles inside-- it's important to keep fire safety in mind-- especially over the next week.

Fire experts say christmas trees near heat cause 1-in-every-4 winter fire* because of the low humidity this time of year.

If you have a real tree, it should be set up at least three-feet away from any heating or air sources and make sure it's watered often and before you go to bed, be sure to unplug the lights.

Its christmas morning but if you are already thinking about returning gifts, you are not alone.

This year, 77 percent of consumers plan to return some of their gifts, and nearly 20 percent expect to return more than half.

Those numbers... based on a survery by oracle questioning 15,800 consumers.

Returns are expected to peak on january 2nd... at 1.9 million items... that's a 26 percent jump from last year.

####




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What You Need to Know Dec 24 2019 [Video]What You Need to Know Dec 24 2019

These are some of the stories we have been following on Action News Now.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.