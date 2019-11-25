"I was 24 hours away from dying" says a local Victoria resident

James munoz is out for today.

In victoria today -- we met a man with a peculiar ailment that's left he and his family searching for a cure.

But before they can find a cure -- doctors have to first find out what's causing his sickness in the first place.

Newscenter 25's lashanda mccuin brings us more.

On april 1st micheal mayes life changed forever and it was a change that he and his family could have never expected.

Sot michael mays victoria resident so i only have 53 percent oxygen saturation.

I was lethargic and having trouble talking.

All my electrolytes were flushed so the doctors said i was 24 hours away from dying.

Track mayes is a 56- year-old victoria resident -- he says he was at work when he first started feeling ill.

For the past 9 months he's been searching for a cure.

Travelling to different hospitals across the nation -- hoping that someone will give he and his family the answers to the questions they desperately need.

Sot michael mays victoria resident i have what they call pulmonary arterial hypertension, high blood pressure of the lunges but that alone is a disease but most people that have that there's an underline disease that causes it and that's what they can't find out.

Track if he takes his oxygen off or moves around alot he becomes light headed -- dizzy -- and his oxygen levels crash.

Mays says if he could wish for anything he would only ask for one thing sot michael mays victoria resident actually, i wish for my son to be able to understand what's going on.

This is hard on him, it's hard on him and its hard on my wife.

He doesn't understand why i go to the doctor's 10 times a month and i'm not getting any better.

The doctors call mays "strong spirited and upbeat" he credits most of that to his support system -- his children, his wife, and numerous family and friends here in the crossroads.

End mays is accepting donations through paypal and you can send it to [email protected] in victoria lashanda mccuin for your hometown news.

The family of michael mays is seeking