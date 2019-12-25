4 News Now's 'Stories from the Heart' (Part 1)

Global  

Welcome to a 4 News Now special, looking back on the heartwarming stories in our community in 2019.
Hi - and, welcome to a 4 news now special... Looking back on the heartwarming stories in our community over the last year.

I'm 4 news now anchor nia wong.and i'm aaron luna... 2019 ends a decade..

And, for 4 news now, marked the beginning of a new era.

In july, we say goodbye to our old set of 20 years..

And, unveiled a new state of the art set...look and brand.

A major change for us - with a workspace that not only álooks cool... It lets us better use video to tell you the stories and information that matter most to your life.

This summer, we also welcomed nia to our 4 news family... A welcome addition, as we move into the new era of news in spokane.it has been so much fun getting to know spokane and seeing the stories that matter most to our community.

It has been a year of dynamic change in the inland northwest.

Much of that change happened right in the heart of our city.

Riverfront park, transforming before our eyes - all because voters saw the city's vision 5 years ago.

This year, crews finished work on the pavilion... Which opened for expo 74 - and now has new life as a community gathering space, complete with a nightly light show you can see from all over downtown.

Voters in spokane also chose a new leader.

Just months after retiring from 4 news now, nadine woodward was elected as the city's mayor.

She promises big solutions for the lilac city... And takes over from david condon, spokane's mayor of the last eight years.

Tonight, we're looking back at 2019... Not at politics and policy..

But at the stories that warmed our hearts.

We begin with a story that exemplifies that word, community.

Taylor graham takes us down the road - to ritzville.

06:04:13:22.




