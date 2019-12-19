Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying there should be distance between the two.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters off the Senate floor in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2019.