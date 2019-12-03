Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel because of Parnas' inability to pay both his lawyers, according to a filing made on Christmas Eve.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw

An associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer charged with campaign finance violations is having trouble paying his lawyers.

Lev Parnas was represented by two attorneys, but on Tuesday night (December 24) one of them asked the court to be excused, saying his client couldn't afford them both.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK, GEOFFREY BERMAN, SAYING (OCTOBER 10, 2019): "Today we unsealed an indictment charging Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and two co-defendants for their alleged participation in schemes to violate the federal campaign finance laws by repeatedly using straw donors and foreign money." In October, the Ukrainian-born Parnas was charged, along with another man named Igor Fruman, with illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and to other politicians, whom they pressed to get the U.S. ambassador to Kiev removed.

And that's not all: Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has said Parnas and Fruman assisted him in investigating Trump's political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

That association landed both men squarely in the middle of the impeachment process.

Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his office to pressure Ukraine to probe the Bidens and remove an ambassador who they thought was an obstacle to their efforts.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) GEORGE KENT, THE DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS, SAYING (NOVEMBER 13, 2019): "I became increasingly aware of an effort by Rudy Giuliani and others, including his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to run a campaign to smear Ambassador Yovanovitch and other officials at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv." In a further twist, the investigative report produced by Democratic lawmakers outlining the case for impeachment show call logs between Giuliani, Parnas, and a man named Devin Nunes.

That's this guy: the California lawmaker and top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, who for months has decried the impeachment proceedings as a sham.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE DEVIN NUNES, SAYING (SEPTEMBER 26): "This latest gambit by the Democrats to overturn the people's mandate is unhinged and dangerous." Parnas's plea of poverty this week seemed to catch some by surprise: Prosecutors earlier this month accused Parnas of hiding a $1 million loan from the lawyer of a Ukrainian oligarch currently fighting extradition to the U.S. on bribery charges.

New York-based criminal defense attorney Joseph Bondy, Parnas' other lawyer, will continue to represent him.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ATTORNEY FOR LEV PARNAS, JOSEPH BONDY, SAYING (DECEMBER 17, 2019): "And we're looking forward to defending this matter in this court.

And also in continuing to have Mr. Parnas trying to speak his truth to Congress on behalf of all of us." Bondy has said his client is innocent, and willing to cooperate with investigators.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bondy wrote, "the legal strategy has not changed, and Mr. Parnas remains firmly committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress."



Recent related news from verified sources

Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw

A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas received $1 million from lawyer of indicted Ukrainian oligarch

Ukraine oligarch Dmitry Firtash's Swiss lawyer paid Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas $1M, court...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/aBAXuDSVaH 13 seconds ago

hardikajain09

Hardika Jain Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/Mk0NoICBrf https://t.co/sGs1uFekAL 5 minutes ago

pbrowning02

Pbrowning02 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersUK: Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/VG2CkcuAwG https://t.co/bhqS1a… 6 minutes ago

TabberAnn

Tabetha Taylor RT @Reuters: Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/wFRwKnis35 https://t.co/G51NO3cn… 7 minutes ago

Bagwoman1

Leesa Bee Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/E07dch7nmQ https://t.co/UBgyzRwVgw 12 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/VG2CkcuAwG https://t.co/bhqS1akOG6 20 minutes ago

JornalMercantil

Jornal Mercantil Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/ujvPvdHCLN https://t.co/30ph7q72zJ 27 minutes ago

My2centz_1

Current events RT @Reuters: Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, agrees to let one withdraw https://t.co/g4T0XTZJlV https://t.co/PYd2ECwf… 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked For Rudy Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked For Rudy Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

Federal prosecutors say Lev Parnas did not disclose a million dollars he received from a Russian bank when he declared his assets.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates [Video]Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates

New charges are likely in a criminal campaign finance case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a federal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.