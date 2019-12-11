Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Home, home on the Ridge

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Home, home on the Ridge

Home, home on the Ridge

Integrity Builders has been able to get many families back into homes on the Ridge in time for the holidays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Home, home on the Ridge

Camp fire survivors are celebrating their first christmas in their newly rebuilt homes on the ridge.

Action news now's amy lanski shares the story of one contractor and survivor who's helped his own family --and seven others -- get into a home in time for christmas.

"it's different, i am happy to be up here and stuff, and happy to be back in my house, we are happy to be up here, as you can see i am pretty blessed to have a home and kids and a pool today."

Ken blanton says even though he's happy to be home for christmas... ghe can still feel the impacts of the camp fire.

"pretty much everything our town is different, our community is different.

It is nice to be back up here and start over.

This is the first christmas being back up here, i celebrated 27 other ones here, so this is definitely special."

Blanton's grandson says he is excited too.

"cuz it is like it was always fun up here and i am used to having christmas up here and it is fun so yeah."

Blanton who owns integrity builders also got seven other families in their new homes on the ridge before the holidays.

"it was super important they were elderly couples and stuff, i wanted them back here, they are almost in their 80o's.

They trusted us and we got them back in and they are in for christmas."

Blanton says he wants to show people it is possible to live a normal life on the recovering ridge..

Reporting from paradise.

Amy lanski.

Action news now.

Coverage you can count on.

Blanton said integrity builders is working on about 19 other homes right



Recent related news from verified sources

Home Tour: $20M mansion with Star Trek-themed theater, car museum and grotto hits market outside Denver (Photos)

Retired race-car driver Richard Berry is selling his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" set...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheDrakeHarper

Platinum Mansion Sun See a virtual tour of our listing on 1375 E Pointe Ridge 2 #Holland #MI #realestate https://t.co/K0rNIZXyYl https://t.co/Nl96SjFxzI 10 minutes ago

Florenceschatz7

Florence schatz RT @TinyTunney: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, from Fraser's Ridge to your home ❤🎄💚 @caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan @Outlander_STARZ htt… 20 minutes ago

getsusangetsold

Susan McVey See a virtual tour of my listing on 2036 Roberts Ridge Rd #A-6 #Ellijay #GA #realestate https://t.co/6mbzr6KehZ https://t.co/Em8J07jMsm 42 minutes ago

RemaxPowerPro

REMAX PowerPro See a virtual tour of our listing on 4164 Pine Ridge Ln #Weston #FL #realestate https://t.co/igXJME9MWc https://t.co/lQlFM4jYRY 52 minutes ago

KWHuntersCreek

Keller Williams Hunter's Creek Hazel Heyer would love to show you the #listing at 2095 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE #Davenport #FL #realestate… https://t.co/VuEO8WpZvd 1 hour ago

ResistsSerena

🌊 Serena Resists 🇺🇸 Just got back from hiking up the Blue Ridge mountains. Didn’t get to the very top, but still very close. Heading h… https://t.co/HGbLonHPVN 1 hour ago

harperprod

Drake V. Harper See a virtual tour of our listing on 1375 E Pointe Ridge 2 #Holland #MI #realestate https://t.co/1kQ3s0DOQp https://t.co/CX0fbmRmuO 1 hour ago

JohnLagerquist

John Lagerquist I am looking for a buyer on 5223 Elk Ridge Road #Helena #MT #realestate https://t.co/jnWVhcysoB https://t.co/2i8QgtCA01 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire survivor gets tiny home in Paradise [Video]Fire survivor gets tiny home in Paradise

Another Camp Fire survivor is in a comfortable home back on the ridge.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Students build home for the holidays [Video]Students build home for the holidays

Students at Seminole Ridge High School are building homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.