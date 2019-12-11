Home, home on the Ridge

Camp fire survivors are celebrating their first christmas in their newly rebuilt homes on the ridge.

Action news now's amy lanski shares the story of one contractor and survivor who's helped his own family --and seven others -- get into a home in time for christmas.

"it's different, i am happy to be up here and stuff, and happy to be back in my house, we are happy to be up here, as you can see i am pretty blessed to have a home and kids and a pool today."

Ken blanton says even though he's happy to be home for christmas... ghe can still feel the impacts of the camp fire.

"pretty much everything our town is different, our community is different.

It is nice to be back up here and start over.

This is the first christmas being back up here, i celebrated 27 other ones here, so this is definitely special."

Blanton's grandson says he is excited too.

"cuz it is like it was always fun up here and i am used to having christmas up here and it is fun so yeah."

Blanton who owns integrity builders also got seven other families in their new homes on the ridge before the holidays.

"it was super important they were elderly couples and stuff, i wanted them back here, they are almost in their 80o's.

They trusted us and we got them back in and they are in for christmas."

Blanton says he wants to show people it is possible to live a normal life on the recovering ridge..

Blanton said integrity builders is working on about 19 other homes right