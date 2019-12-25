Global  

Salvation Army Volunteers Deliver Thousands Of Christmas Meals In San Francisco

Salvation Army Volunteers Deliver Thousands Of Christmas Meals In San Francisco

Salvation Army Volunteers Deliver Thousands Of Christmas Meals In San Francisco

Hundreds of volunteers spent their Christmas morning at the Salvation Army preparing and delivering thousands of meals to people in need across San Francisco.

Jackie Ward reports.

(12-25-2019)
