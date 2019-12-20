Global  

'Santa To A Senior' Program Provides Simple Gifts For Elderly In Need

Seniors in need are getting exactly what they want for Christmas thanks people across the Bay Area participating in the Be A Santa To A Senior program.

Jackie Ward reports.

(12-25-2019)
