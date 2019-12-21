Global  

Notre Dame's Rector Says Cathedral's Structure Might Not Be Saved

Notre Dame's Rector Says Cathedral's Structure Might Not Be Saved

Notre Dame's Rector Says Cathedral's Structure Might Not Be Saved

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press the cathedral's structure might be in danger because of scaffolding installed before the fire.
