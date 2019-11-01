Texas boy has hilarious EXCITED reaction to getting Christmas gift 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published Texas boy has hilarious EXCITED reaction to getting Christmas gift The adorable and over-the-top reaction is captured as young Josue opens his Christmas gift in Arlington, Texas and he cannot believe he got a gaming keyboard and mouse. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Texas boy has hilarious EXCITED reaction to getting Christmas gift The adorable and over-the-top reaction is captured as young Josue opens his Christmas gift in Arlington, Texas and he cannot believe he got a gaming keyboard and mouse. "I recorded Josue opening his Christmas Gift not thinking anything and managed to capture his amazing and hilarious reaction," said his mother, who filmed the incident on Christmas morning (December 25).





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Little Boy Gets Excited Seeing His Christmas Present And Cries This boy was opening his Christmas present. He found that his parents gifted him a video gaming console. He excitedly screamed after seeing the gift and held it up in the air. Then he started crying.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:25Published on November 1, 2019