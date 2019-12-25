Global  

Poet creates work inspired by empty streets of London on Christmas Day.

As dawn broke this Christmas morning, many of us will have been tending to excited, early-rising children or anxiously working out how long it would take to cook the turkey.

One Londoner started his day very differently, though.

Mohamed Mohamed, a British-Somali poet and football coach from south London, began shooting a short film depicting the capital’s unusually empty streets from sunrise.
