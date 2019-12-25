Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pasadena Firefighters Replace Gifts Destroyed In Apartment Fire For Mother, Young Daughter

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Pasadena Firefighters Replace Gifts Destroyed In Apartment Fire For Mother, Young Daughter

Pasadena Firefighters Replace Gifts Destroyed In Apartment Fire For Mother, Young Daughter

On Christmas Eve, firefighters in Pasadena came to the rescue of a mother who lost all her holiday gifts in an apartment fire last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters, Salvation Army make Christmas bright for Arvada family [Video]Firefighters, Salvation Army make Christmas bright for Arvada family

A mother unsure she could afford Christmas presents showered her five children with gifts after the Arvada Fire Department and the Salvation Army stepped in.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Local family loses home in blaze, firefighters join to help during holidays [Video]Local family loses home in blaze, firefighters join to help during holidays

A local family who lost everything in a catastrophic and deadly apartment fire over the weekend was surprised with Christmas gifts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.