Grinch stories

An unlikely character brightened the day for a lot of christmas eve shoppers.

Marissa perlman has the story of a mysterious mall generous grinch... (nats) mall madness- video shows two men - one dressed up as the grinch running around the center court at the weberstown mall.

Kristin shiloh: "i came through the mall on the wrong day, but that's absolutely amazing."

Carlos barajas: "it all broke lose.

We see some guy with a grinch costume on."

As the barajas family was waiting in line for pictures with santa.

Carlos barajas: "it was a lot of money."

Carlos barajas doesn't know who these men are- but started recording.

The crowd goes wild for the cash.

Carlos barajas: "imagine money being thrown around your area, everybody was going crazy picking it up."

His kids got in on the action.

Kid: "it looked like it was raining."

Cloe barajas: "a lot of people went to go get it."

Word spread quickly-about the mystery grinch and his holiday magic.

The video went viral.

Mos: "you wouldn't really expect for that to happen in stockton."

Grinch: "it's good, giving."

Marissa perlman reporter: "who do you think this grinch is?

Why do you think he's doing this?"

Cloe barajas: "maybe just to make our christmas more fun?"

Well tonight the man behind the mask is revealing himself.

Grinch: "it's me, terry.

I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends and we just wanted to bring smiles to y'alls' faces."

And his goal?

Make everyone's christmas just a little bit brighter.

Grinch: "i hope it inspires others to do the same... give back."

Terry says he raised the money through donations from the community.

In all, about twenty five hundred dollars was dolled out.

It's the second year terry and his friends have done this generous act.

### well a generous grinch - to this one - police in mississippi arrest the grinch for attempting to steal christmas... police there released these photos of officers tracking down the grinch.

Over the last few weeks, officers provided updates on how the grinch was wreaking havoc in the city... police say he stole packages and tried to take items from unlocked cars.

