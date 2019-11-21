Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Grinch stories

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Grinch storiesStories of a generous grinch, and one that was not so charitable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Grinch stories

An unlikely character brightened the day for a lot of christmas eve shoppers.

Marissa perlman has the story of a mysterious mall generous grinch... (nats) mall madness- video shows two men - one dressed up as the grinch running around the center court at the weberstown mall.

Kristin shiloh: "i came through the mall on the wrong day, but that's absolutely amazing."

Carlos barajas: "it all broke lose.

We see some guy with a grinch costume on."

As the barajas family was waiting in line for pictures with santa.

Carlos barajas: "it was a lot of money."

Carlos barajas doesn't know who these men are- but started recording.

The crowd goes wild for the cash.

Carlos barajas: "imagine money being thrown around your area, everybody was going crazy picking it up."

His kids got in on the action.

Kid: "it looked like it was raining."

Cloe barajas: "a lot of people went to go get it."

Word spread quickly-about the mystery grinch and his holiday magic.

The video went viral.

Mos: "you wouldn't really expect for that to happen in stockton."

Grinch: "it's good, giving."

Marissa perlman reporter: "who do you think this grinch is?

Why do you think he's doing this?"

Cloe barajas: "maybe just to make our christmas more fun?"

Well tonight the man behind the mask is revealing himself.

Grinch: "it's me, terry.

I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends and we just wanted to bring smiles to y'alls' faces."

And his goal?

Make everyone's christmas just a little bit brighter.

Grinch: "i hope it inspires others to do the same... give back."

Terry says he raised the money through donations from the community.

In all, about twenty five hundred dollars was dolled out.

It's the second year terry and his friends have done this generous act.

### well a generous grinch - to this one - police in mississippi arrest the grinch for attempting to steal christmas... police there released these photos of officers tracking down the grinch.

Over the last few weeks, officers provided updates on how the grinch was wreaking havoc in the city... police say he stole packages and tried to take items from unlocked cars.

I just wanted to show you a grinch




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kirstreadss

KIRSTY RT @TomSavagar: I feel it’s worth pointing out that two of the most famous Christmas stories outside of the nativity; How the Grinch Stole… 2 hours ago

TomSavagar

Tom Savagar 🌹 I feel it’s worth pointing out that two of the most famous Christmas stories outside of the nativity; How the Grinc… https://t.co/GfYFCzYll5 2 hours ago

JessMedina3

Jess Medina These stories of kindness and generosity will de-Grinch even the hardest of hearts https://t.co/80Jr2XDDcg 5 hours ago

jcar6474

Jcar74 @MarkDice How fitting this SJW has on a green shirt and sounds like the Grinch. Why do they put SJWs on TV? Meanwhi… https://t.co/bI3eZMY8g3 5 hours ago

John_CurtisPaz

John-Curtis Paz These stories of kindness and generosity will de-Grinch even the hardest of hearts https://t.co/ltnRlf7ahp 6 hours ago

timgbecker

Tim Becker I enjoy a good holiday parade so does anyone know when the #DisneyChristmasDayParade starts? I've seen about 2 min… https://t.co/qVNkyEPDQb 6 hours ago

Adesinaolushola

Adesina David @patzezi47 He's been doing like a grinch. Posting only sad Christmas stories 6 hours ago

ShelSez

Michelle Marshall @Jersey_Craig Don't feel too sad. I have sad stories of Christmas and this year I felt like the grinch cuz I didn't… https://t.co/izIeMgrHOd 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

USPS worker goes above and beyond to recover lost ring [Video]USPS worker goes above and beyond to recover lost ring

The Grinch couldn’t steal Christmas away from one Las Vegas valley woman. A special ring containing her husband’s ashes was once lost but now it has been found! Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:22Published

Holiday Safety: Las Vegas police increase patrol at malls, stores [Video]Holiday Safety: Las Vegas police increase patrol at malls, stores

Las Vegas police are trying to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas by cracking down on theft during the holidays.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.