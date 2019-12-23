Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Open davis met with shelter employees today.

The macon housing authority and other community organizations... are giving out gifts ... just two days before christmas.

Anthony homes community center in macon ... received sports equipment for kids.

Rashaad... from cleats to bats to softballs, more than 25 kids from the anthony homes community received early christmas presents from local groups in bibb county.

Battcher: these are kids that are great kids, these are great families, and they just simply don't have the means to buy quality sporting equipment, and there's no excuse for that in my mind, why can't you get kids to get sporting equipment, and that's what we're doing here."

On monday, the macon housing authority, united way and the boys and girls club teamed up to give children in the anthony homes community christmas gifts.

Hooks: it means a lot to them, put smiles on their faces, and a lot of our youth, they want to be involved in sports, and they are involved in sports, and they need this equipment so they can keep playing and get better at it battcher: they asked specifically for sporting goods and so the boys & girls club united way in the housing authority all got together and got them specifically what they needed for their sporting events they want to participate in community leader jeff battcher says, the sports equipment is what some kids asked for on christmas, so they could participate.

Battcher: personally i know what it means because this is my hometown i grew up here and it wasn't for sports, i wouldn't be standing here now so it was someone giving me that good football that good basketball that allows me to go on and get a college scholarship play college football play college baseball that i wouldn't be here now.

Hooks: this is something to help them out because it provides them with the things that they need to be able to participate in.

As sports equipment can sometimes be expensive, it now takes a load off for many parents who were looking to fulfill their kids wish list.

