Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:11s - Published Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas Christmas can be tough for the more than 1,300 homeless people who are living in Palm Beach County. That's why one family wanted to make sure those without a place to eat on Christmas day had one. It’s a family tradition now in it’s eighth year in West Palm Beach. 0

Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas





