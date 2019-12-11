Global  

6 Displaced, Firefighter Taken To Hospital After Christmas Day House Fire

6 Displaced, Firefighter Taken To Hospital After Christmas Day House Fire

6 Displaced, Firefighter Taken To Hospital After Christmas Day House Fire

A family of six was displaced and a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a house fire on Christmas Day in Frederick County, fire officials said.
