Royals Celebrate Christmas 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:52s - Published Photos of the British royal family celebrating Christmas have been released. Photos of the British royal family celebrating Christmas have been released.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Royals celebrate Christmas after a "quite bumpy" year Britain's embattled Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas morning. He was seen...

CBS News - Published 10 hours ago



Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham as Prince Charles supports brother Andrew The Prince of Wales was seen walking side by side with his scandal-hit brother, Prince Andrew, in a...

New Zealand Herald - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like