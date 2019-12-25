Santa Claus entertains Christmas shoppers in Bangkok

Global  

Santa Claus entertained visitors to a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, today December 25.

The man donning the red outfit posed with children and families for souvenir snaps.
He was also singing popular Christmas carols at the EmQuartier shopping centre.

While a predominantly Buddhist country, Christmas festivities are becoming increasingly popular in Thailand particularly in commercial public areas such as malls, hotels, bars and other businesses.




