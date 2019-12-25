Holiday Meal

Holiday stinger christmas is a festive time spent with family.

And for manyá activities revolve around the kitchen table, playing games, eating and being merry.

But there are those that can't be with their families this year á or don't have any family to spend it with.

As kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us á the salvation army is hosting their annual christmas meal.

Look live: i'm here at the salvation army in rochester where about 200 meals are being served.

This year instead of the traditional turkey and ham they went with a italian feast.

Nats: just something to put a little spin on the christmas dinner."

The pasta was so good that it left andrew paulson exhausted.

Andrew sot: "come here and eat and go back to sleep."

Andrew came to the salvation army this afternoon with his dad don paulson.

Don was in high spirits as he ate the christmas meal with his son.

He only regrets his entire family couldn't be together on this joyous day.

Don sot: "i got a girl in mason city with her boyfriend and my other son is in austin."

He says this setting is the next best thing.

Don sot: "i meet people all the time and i think its fantastic."

And there are some familiar faces here.

Nats: it's good to see you again.

"and we always keep in mind that holidays can be hard for people and some people are alone and they don't want to be and some people have small families and they just want to be with a large group of people don says the salvation army is his best christmas gift.

For him.

The salvation army has allowed him to avoid homelessness and has indeed been salvation.

Nat: the holidays i never forget the holidays because they mean the the salvation army says more than fifty people showed up to volunteer at today's christmas meal./// when it comes to the holidays