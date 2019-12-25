Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering In Brighton Park

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering In Brighton Park

7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering In Brighton Park

Chicago police said the girl was inside a home, watching TV in the living room, at a family gathering when an offender fired shots from the sidewalk into the house.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_LexyBonita

princess✨ RT @bambidolll: Merry Christmas y’all ❤️🎄Before the new year starts I’ve decided to shoot my shot w modelling 📸 I’m 19, 5’11 and my goal is… 12 seconds ago

Solutioneer72

Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @MikeLoBurgio: 7-year-old girl shot at Christmas Day family gathering https://t.co/oTSd5TR4m4 4 minutes ago

FiveOhindahouse

Fuzzz RT @WGNNews: A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after shots were fired into her home early on Christmas.​ https://t.co/NvZa4oP1mm 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering [Video]7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering

Chicago police said the girl was inside of a residence at a family gathering when an offender fired shots from the sidewalk into the house.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.