7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering In Brighton Park 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:00s - Published 7-Year-Old Shot On Christmas Day At Family Gathering In Brighton Park Chicago police said the girl was inside a home, watching TV in the living room, at a family gathering when an offender fired shots from the sidewalk into the house.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this princess✨ RT @bambidolll: Merry Christmas y’all ❤️🎄Before the new year starts I’ve decided to shoot my shot w modelling 📸 I’m 19, 5’11 and my goal is… 12 seconds ago Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @MikeLoBurgio: 7-year-old girl shot at Christmas Day family gathering https://t.co/oTSd5TR4m4 4 minutes ago Fuzzz RT @WGNNews: A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after shots were fired into her home early on Christmas.​ https://t.co/NvZa4oP1mm 7 minutes ago