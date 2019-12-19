Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen.

Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.

According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed.” The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump last week.

Once the House sends the articles to the Senate, the 100 senators must serve as a jury for an impeachment trial.

The trial is to be presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts.

To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense.

I heard what Leader McConnell had said; I happened to think that that has further confused the process.

Sen.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)