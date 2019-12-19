Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen.

Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.

According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed.” The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump last week.

Once the House sends the articles to the Senate, the 100 senators must serve as a jury for an impeachment trial.

The trial is to be presided over by Chief Justice John Roberts.

To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense.

I heard what Leader McConnell had said; I happened to think that that has further confused the process.

Sen.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski: I’m ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell Vowing ‘Total’ Impeachment Coordination With White House

Alaska Senator *Lisa Murkowski* (R) has objected to Majority Leader *Mitch McConnell's* promise of...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMEFOXNews.com


Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell's impeachment remarks

Lisa Murkowski says McConnell's approach of working with White House on impeachment trial 'further...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @CNN: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she is "disturbed" by coordination between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell an… 4 seconds ago

Laughinginstead

WhatWhyWhenHow?? A holiday miracle? Republican senator, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) whose vote is crucial in Trump impeachment tri… https://t.co/Lben8KJZRL 56 seconds ago

DECO22155891

I'm baaaaaccck! :) RT @nytimes: Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she was "disturbed" by Mitch McConnell's vow of "total coordination" with the… 3 minutes ago

ProphetOil4joy

Prophet McCray👂✍ RT @AP: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, says she was disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comment that… 10 minutes ago

HarveyEsq

«Harvey Esquire» BREAKING: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is "disturbed" by coordination between #MoscowMitch McConnell and… https://t.co/bQpHsZucQd 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process. [Video]Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't be an 'impartial juror' in impeachment process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t approach impeachment as an “impartial juror.” According to Business Insider, he said there would be “zero chance” of Trump being..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.