U.S. Watching For Christmas Gift From North Korea

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:31s
Johnny Hernandez reports as leaders around the world keep an eye on the situation (1:31).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Dec.

25, 2019
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says US 'would deal with any Christmas gift' from North Korea

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korean leader Kim...
Sify - Published


New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea as Kim promises a 'Christmas gift' to Trump

North Korea has warned that what 'Christmas gift' it gives the U.S. depends on what action Washington...
Haaretz - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. troops in South Korea enjoy Christmas feast [Video]U.S. troops in South Korea enjoy Christmas feast

U.S. troops stationed in South Korea enjoyed a Christmas feast on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump [Video]U.S. ready to deal with any N. Korean 'Christmas gift': Trump

Kim Jong Un this month threatened a &apos;Christmas gift&apos; for the United States. President Trump says he&apos;s ready to handle any surprises from North Korea. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

