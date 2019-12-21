Global  

Investigation of deadly DeKalb County fire continues

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
0
Investigators are working to determine what caused a mobile home fire in dekalb county.

It left 2 adults and 3 children dead.

Carterville fire fighters say they got the call thursday morning about a fire near highway 75 on county road 927.

Thanks for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

Dan shaffer is off.

Tonight -- friends and loved ones will honor the lives lost in the fire at a special memorial service... while fire officials try and sort out what sparked this tragedy.

Waay's sophia borrelli spoke with investigators.

Sophia what is the latest on the investigation?

Sophia looklive: the alabama fire marshall's office said the fire is still under investigation today and it is not able to release a cause at this time.

Crime tape is still around the property.

Vo: the name of the fifth victim of the fatal fire will be released soon, according to the dekalb county sheriff's office.

So far we know kayla jackson - kaylon stotts - jaycee stotts and harley stotts were killed.

Sophia looklive: as soon as we get more information we will update you.

In dekalb county sophia borrelli waay 31




