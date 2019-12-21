Investigation of deadly DeKalb County fire continues

Investigators are working to determine what caused a mobile home fire in dekalb county.

It left 2 adults and 3 children dead.

Carterville fire fighters say they got the call thursday morning about a fire near highway 75 on county road 927.

Tonight -- friends and loved ones will honor the lives lost in the fire at a special memorial service... while fire officials try and sort out what sparked this tragedy.

the alabama fire marshall's office said the fire is still under investigation today and it is not able to release a cause at this time.

Crime tape is still around the property.

Vo: the name of the fifth victim of the fatal fire will be released soon, according to the dekalb county sheriff's office.

So far we know kayla jackson - kaylon stotts - jaycee stotts and harley stotts were killed.

as soon as we get more information we will update you.

In dekalb county sophia borrelli waay 31