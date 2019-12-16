Klein Family Christmas Dinner

For the 22nd year á a family is making sure everyone in the austin community can have a christmas meal.

It's all to honor a lost family member.

George á this is a photo of peter klein.

He lost his life in a motorcycle accident in 1998.

His family has hosted a community christmas dinner ever since.

Every year on christmas day á the klein family has a special tradition.

"you love being here?

And you have fun?

So this is the only way isla knows celebrating christmas on christmas day."

A long line of people gather to be served a meal at st olaf church in austin.

"we know that we can bring people together that don't have anywhere to go or don't have anything to do on christmas and really want to celebrate christmas with somebody."

Most of the family grew up with this tradition of serving a holiday meal every christmas day.

"i was 11 when it started and its just been amazing.

It's the one thing i think we look forward to."

"i'd say it means a lot.

Yeah it's the only christmas they knew."

They serve the meal in honor of their family member peter klein.

He lost his life in a motorcycle crash in 1998.

He loved christmas.

"i think he would have loved this.

He was so happy and so positive and so fun and it's such a great way to celebrate him."

"i know he would be absolutely pleased.

If there's a heaven and he's looking down, i know he is happy."

The family loves celebrating peter's life á family á and community on christmas day.

Nat: 1 2 3 merry christmas there's nearly 50 people in the family... four generations á with the first of a fifth generation on the way.

The klein family has plans to continue the tradition for future years.///