AAA says more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season

AAA says more Americans than ever will drive this holiday seasonAccording to AAA more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season.
AAA says more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season

For joining us for 41nbc news at 6.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent has the evening off.

Our top story tonight at 6: traveling for the holiday season?

Well...you're not alone.

According to triple a... more americans than ever... will drive this holiday season.

41 nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke to motorist ... to see how they're holding up... during their travels.

She's live in macon with more.

Jatrissa... shelby i spoke to a couple of travelers who told m,e today is the best day to travel to beat the holiday rush hour.

:00-:03 :21-:23 :37-:41 "to get there a little early, to avoid the crowd i'm hoping" according to the bibb county sheriffs office, traffic in middle georgia is heaviest now, christmas eve and the day after christmas.

With the number of people expected to be on the road, captain brad wolfe says drivers need to be careful, especially with rainy weather "you take bad weather, increase weather, you have an increase in wrecks" middle georgia resident-darryl johnston explains- that driving from macon to atlanta usually takes him about an hour.

But during the holidays, that hour can easily turn into two.

"the traffic varies depending on the speed and accidents, currently we just passed by an accident so that slows down traffic " captain wolfe says accidents on private property also increase.

"we have a lot of private property accidents this time of year because the shopping areas are so busy.

People trying to find parking spaces, people trying to get out.

Its just a whole lot more traffic there than normal."

The captain says to ensure your safety while your driving, give yourself enough time and space to react, because you never know c1 3 b13 what another driver will do.

He also urges drivers to....always be vigilant.

Deputies told to ease the stresses of holiday travel, the georgia department of transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstates, highways and state routes.... through 10 p-m december 26th.

Drivers are



