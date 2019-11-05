Storm Damage a Week Later

Sherman.

This is what it looks like now exactly one week after a series of tornadoes ripped through north alabama.

The storm killed two people in town creek.

Today we learned the wet weekend delayed plans to bring in equipment to help the clean up.

The equipment is too heavy for the soft ground.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian spoke with one woman who took shelter on county road 265, where most of the damage happened.

Behind me is where chase and keisha godsey lived with their 8 year old son landen today, they are gone and their son is in critical condition in a birmingham hospital.

All that's left of their home are the family mementos, clothing and other items scattered across this property.

I spoke with one woman who lives just a couple homes down from where i'm standing.

She tells me her family is lucky to be alive.

Earline norton, lives down the street "i never thought the tornado would get close.

But we're the lucky ones."

Earline norton has lived on county road 265 for nearly 30 years.

She describes what she saw after the tornado came through her street.

Earline norton, lives down the street "we just looked around and there was an ambulance, fire trucks, everything.

They just told us a little boy was missing" "the little boy is what i worry about cause he's gonna wake up with no mommy and daddy" norton and 7 others gathered in the storm shelter in her yard.

She saw minor damages to her yard like fallen trees and outdoor furniture scattered across it.

Norton told me her and neighbors were worried when they found out a siren nearby wasn't working before the tornado hit the area.

Earline norton, lives down the street "it'll go off when they're having drills.

But when the storm comes up, everybody depends on them" the lawrence county ema reported a warning siren in the loosier community was having technical issues.

They told people to rely on local television and radio for weather warnings.

Earline norton, lives down the street "if you ain't got no sirens...that's it" norton tells me tragedy like this...is bringing town creek closer.

Earline norton, lives down the street "when this happens everyone comes together" the lawrence county ema told me they do not have a warning siren on county road 265.

The closest one to here is about 3 miles away and it was working the morning the tornado hit.

They also told me warning sirens are only meany to be heard outdoors and that you can only hear them half a mile away.

Reporting in town creek...sb waay 31 news.