Holiday shoppers look for las-minute gifts, deals in Huntsville

Ashley if i step to the side you can see all the shoppers behind me right now...they have about 4 and a half hours left until the stores at bridgestreet close....shoppers said it has been a really busy day here with coats and boots on...and shopping bags in hand....people packed the bridgestreet town centre monday to grab last minute gifts for their loved ones jimmy battles, shopper: "i'm out here for my niece and my granddaughter."

And along with the last minute deals...shoppers couldn't help but notice just how crowded the stores were cornelius jenkins, shopper: "you can see from the parking lot it's crazy in there, people are just on top of each other."

Allison sparkman, shopper: "it's been crazy i just walked by the apple store and it's been ridiculously packed."

Some shoppers i spoke with said they finished up their shopping today jimmy battles, shopper: "i'm just sewing it up."

Others say they were just there to look at the last minute deals.

For themselves..and prefer to get their gifts for others earlier in the season.

Allison sparkman, shopper: "i started at the beginning of the year, try to play it smart."

They even offered a little advice to shoppers who may want to avoid the crowded stores for next year cornelius jenkins, shopper: "get it out the way, november, october, i mean you already know christmas is coming around so you might as well go ahead and get it done."

Bridgestreet is going to be closing at 9 today as well as parkway place...they actually extended their hours today just to meet shoppers needs.

Tomorrow those hours are a lot shorter...they'll open at 9 but close at 6-pm so if you don't have time to come out today definitely be prepared to have to come here early tomorrow and for even more crowds on christmas eve.

