Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Many people work through christmas.

Some of them are helping the tiniest among us.

Today-- we caught up with nurses at union hospital's "neonatal intensive care unit."

That includes michelle gut-ish.

She's worked at the hospital for "28 years."

You can see--- many of the babies in the unit had "special" christmas outfits.

Gut-ish says no matter what day it is, the goal is to have a" family-centered environment."

This probably is one of the most stressful times these families will experience, especially as a young family.

// this isn't the birth experience they planned for.

It comes up unexpectedly.

As for gut-ish ..

She says her family understands this work is important.

She says they celebrate christmas whenever