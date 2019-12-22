Global  

Last Minute Christmas Shopping At Academy

Last Minute Christmas Shopping At AcademyLast Minute Christmas Shopping At Academy
Last Minute Christmas Shopping At Academy

Now that is december 23rd, christmas day is closing in fast, but many have not finished their holiday shopping .

News 15's phillip boudreaux is live in the studio with the story.

Hey phil it's the most busiest time of the year.

Trying to drive through lafayette is taking much longer than usual as many are out shopping and some of them are at academy on ambassador.

"a lot of hustle and bustle today."shoppers are turning to academy to find that last minute christmas gift."we have lsu and saints gear as they are super popular right now with them doing so well.

We have lots of great ideas for the whole family."this family of three finds themselves in that situation.

Although they've done most of their shopping on amazon, they wanted to go out and see gifts in person, but waited last minute."for the most part, it's procrastination at its finest and doing what you need to do at the last minute.

Pretty much, all i've seen is men walking around by themselves with a frantic look on their face thinking oh my god, what am i going to get so i'm one of those guys.""i haven't had the biggest chance to do last minute shopping because i've been busy with band practice, all sorts of things, school and ending at final season, getting very busy and now that we are on vacation i can go out and shop and think about what i'm actually going to get for people."although they are shopping together and for each other, they still want to surprise one another on christmas day "we're going to try to separate and sort of like scavenger hunt and just separate and divide and conquer for each one of us so hopefully that will work out."

"we're going to grab something really quick and hopefully sneak something back into the car and wrap it before anyone sees."

Academy says it has extended it hours to make sure that everyone has enough time to finish their christmas shopping.

Tonight they will stay open until midnight and on christmas eve they are open from 7am to 6pm.

In the studio, phillip boudreaux, news 15 according to a survey by you-gov, at least 10 percent of shoppers didn't start buying gifts until today.

