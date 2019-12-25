Rise of the Guardians Film Clip - The Easter Bunny Is Cute!

After returning to the fight, Jack (Chris Pine) finds the Guardians in a weakened state and unprepared to fight Pitch (Jude Law).

Plot synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) protect the world's children from darkness and despair.

However, an evil boogeyman named Pitch Black (Jude Law) schemes to overthrow the Guardians by obliterating children's belief in them.

It falls to a winter sprite named Jack Frost (Chris Pine) to thwart Pitch's plans and save the Guardians from destruction.