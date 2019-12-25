Global  

Rise of the Guardians Film Clip - The Easter Bunny Is Cute!

After returning to the fight, Jack (Chris Pine) finds the Guardians in a weakened state and unprepared to fight Pitch (Jude Law).

Plot synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) protect the world's children from darkness and despair.

However, an evil boogeyman named Pitch Black (Jude Law) schemes to overthrow the Guardians by obliterating children's belief in them.

It falls to a winter sprite named Jack Frost (Chris Pine) to thwart Pitch's plans and save the Guardians from destruction.
Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Trapped in Solitude Pitch (Jude Law) tries to convince Jack (Chris Pine) to join him in his battle against the Guardians. Plot synopsis: Generation after..

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Easter Bunny Land [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Easter Bunny Land

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Easter Bunny Land: Bunny (Hugh Jackman) takes the Guardians back to his homeland in order to get some help in getting his eggs out in time for Easter.

