Review Of Studies Shows Fasting 16 To 18 Hours A Day May Prolong Life

CNN reports fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day could be key to treating a variety of health conditions.

Of course, it may require training yourself to push past the hunger pangs!

A review of past animal and human studies suggests that intermittent fasting can reduce blood pressure.

It can also aid in weight loss and improve longevity.

The report functions as a road map of sorts.

It can allow physicians to prescribe fasting as a method of prevention or treatment for obesity, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.