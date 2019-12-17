Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Review Of Studies Shows Fasting 16 To 18 Hours A Day May Prolong Life

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Review Of Studies Shows Fasting 16 To 18 Hours A Day May Prolong Life

Review Of Studies Shows Fasting 16 To 18 Hours A Day May Prolong Life

CNN reports fasting for 16 to 18 hours a day could be key to treating a variety of health conditions.

Of course, it may require training yourself to push past the hunger pangs!

A review of past animal and human studies suggests that intermittent fasting can reduce blood pressure.

It can also aid in weight loss and improve longevity.

The report functions as a road map of sorts.

It can allow physicians to prescribe fasting as a method of prevention or treatment for obesity, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AirPods Pro are $235 and deliver before Christmas Day, more from $30

Costco offers its members Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.99 shipped*. With nearly every other retailer...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.