Our Lady of Paris Movie

Our Lady of Paris Movie

Our Lady of Paris Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Maud Crayon, a failing architect and single mom of two, whose weak ex-husband is still in the picture, can only dream of a miracle to shake things up.

Now the famous winner of the contest to lead the renovation of the esplanade of Notre-Dame de Paris, Maud welcomes back in her life her charming ex-boyfriend Bacchus, and must reveal her feelings to both her exes if she wants to start living happily ever after.

Directed by : Valérie Donzelli Produced by : Rectangle Productions Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 29 min French release: 18/12/2019 Production year: 2019
