Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber Announces New Album and Tour

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber Announces New Album and Tourjustin bieber album tour documentary new song hiatus music
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Tour, & Docu-Series Coming in 2020!

2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caSifyIndependentBillboard.comJust Jared JrE! OnlineAceShowbizTamworth Herald


Rihanna, Justin Bieber & More: Who Should Release an Album in 2020? Vote!

As 2019 draws to a close, we've seen major stars from Ariana Grande and Post Malone to Taylor Swift...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Justin Bieber announces album release, tour for 2020 comeback https://t.co/oyOeAtRfQ7 https://t.co/yoFDUlkJJ6 5 minutes ago

fcknthings

🌞 RT @stereogum: Justin Bieber announces 2020 tour, new single "Yummy" out 1/3 https://t.co/iVPUrbEygX https://t.co/noOhPnAnrr 10 minutes ago

esthelaeli

Eli Chubstin 💕 RT @GuardianUS: Justin Bieber announces first new album in five years https://t.co/jVTLRrrVef 37 minutes ago

TheWindsorStar

The Windsor Star Justin Bieber announces album release, tour for 2020 comeback https://t.co/bThJ7WjM84 https://t.co/9zboxzsy8G 39 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series https://t.co/IjmnHxeDWV https://t.co/JVSRkiEJim 57 minutes ago

beardown17

Luis Espinosa, Jr. RT @CBSLA: JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK: After a hiatus, Justin Bieber announces a new album, documentary, and tour https://t.co/rjOrQ1iBhY 1 hour ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK: After a hiatus, Justin Bieber announces a new album, documentary, and tour https://t.co/rjOrQ1iBhY 1 hour ago

aronscott001

Aron Scott Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single and Tour Coming in 2020 https://t.co/1t6Czy3oJc https://t.co/Ig2ADD1KkQ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020 [Video]Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020

The singer Tuesday announced a new single, album, docu-series and tour will be coming in the new year.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album [Video]Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album. Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK. Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.