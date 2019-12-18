Justin Bieber Announces New Album and Tour

As 2019 draws to a close, we've seen major stars from Ariana Grande and Post Malone to Taylor Swift...

2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old...

Aron Scott Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single and Tour Coming in 2020 https://t.co/1t6Czy3oJc https://t.co/Ig2ADD1KkQ 1 hour ago

CBS Los Angeles JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK: After a hiatus, Justin Bieber announces a new album, documentary, and tour https://t.co/rjOrQ1iBhY 1 hour ago

Luis Espinosa, Jr. RT @CBSLA : JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK: After a hiatus, Justin Bieber announces a new album, documentary, and tour https://t.co/rjOrQ1iBhY 1 hour ago

Eli Chubstin 💕 RT @GuardianUS : Justin Bieber announces first new album in five years https://t.co/jVTLRrrVef 37 minutes ago