High school students spread holiday cheer at hospital in West Palm Beach

NOT EVERYONE CAN MAKE IT HOMEFOR THE HOLIDAYS... SO A GROUPOF HIGH SCHOOLERS DEDICATEDTHEIR MORNING TO SPREADHOLIDAY CHEER TO PATIENTS ATSAINT MARY'S MEDICAL CENTER INWEST PALM BEACH.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE(Su-Paul) SUPALL EXPLAINS HOWTHEY CALLED ON SANTA TO HELPOU(LOOKLIVE INTRO) SANTA ISWORKING OVERTIME THIS HOLIDAYSEASON AND SOME STUDENTS FROMPALM BEACH CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOLARE HERE TO MAKE SURE KIDS OFALL AGES - ESPECIALLY THEADULT PATIENTS - HAVESOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT ONCHRISTMAS DAY.

[NATS OFF TOPHo ho ho!

Merry Christmas!

ANEXTRA SPECIAL DELIVERY FROSANTA HIMSELF& [NATS] Oh lookhow beautiful!

Merry Christmasto you!

JUST IN TIME FCHRISTMAS&THE NEWBORNS ATSAINT MARY'S MEDICAL CENTERWEST PALM BEACH ARE GETTINGTHEIR VERY FIRST VISIT FROMSAINT NICK.

[NATS] I love herlittle fingers!

SUPPORTINGFAMILIES IS WHAT SANTA LOVESMOST.

[SOT ] Oh look howadorable!

Merry Christmas toyou!

[SOT] It's warm!

It justmakes you feel good!

HE'SMAKING THE ROUNDS WITH NEARLYA DOZEN PALM BEACH CENTRSTUDENTS BY HIS SIDE.

[NATS]THE HIGH SCHOOL'S KEY CLUB ISLEADING THE CHARGE [NATS]Here's a little blanket foryou GIVING OUT NEARLY 1-HUNDRED BLANKETS TO PATIENTS&[NATS] 'SANTA' I want your dayto start well and end wellwith us [SOT] "Seeing thesmile on their face is soworth it I love it so much"[SOT] "This is probably thebiggest grin I've had on myface in a long time" [SOT]It's a really fluffy blanket,it's nice, it will keep mewarm.

HUDSON'S ANNUAL VISITSTARTED 9 YEARS ago& WHEN THEFORMER TEACHER& TEAMED UP WITHHIS DAUGHTER FOR A SERVICEPROJECT& [SOT] "He rememberedhow awful it was to be in thhospital and then I was ajunior and in all the clubsand he just had this idea...My favorite part are tnurses... they're reallyawesome men and women who wakeup on their Christmas morningto help heal" COMFORT FROMSANTA IS MAKING SPIRITS BRIG[SOT] 'SANTA' We wish nothingbut a wonderful life for yourchild [NATS] Merry Christmaseverybody!

[LINNIE LOOKLIVETAG] STUDENTS WITH THE KEYCLUB OF PALM BEACH CENTRAL SAYTHEY'RE ALREADY WORKING ONTHEIR NEXT PROJECT... THEY'LLBE TEAMING UP WITH THE BOYSAND GIRLS CLUB ON A CARNIVALFOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIESTHIS SPRING.

IN WEST PALMBEACH LINNIE SUPALL WPNEWS-CHANNEL 5FOODIES LISTEN UP!

A POP