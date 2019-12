Lake Worth 6th grader gives back to delivery drivers

NEW AT 6...HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS DELIVERYDRIVERS WERE IN HIGH GEAR THISHOLIDAY SEASON DROPPING OFFPACKAGES OFTEN WITH LITTLE IFANY THANKS.

BUT ONE LITTLEGIRL WANTED TO DO SOMETHING TOCHANGE THAT.

WPTV'S CHRISGILMORE MET UP WITH HER INLAKE WORTH BEACH TO SHARE HERSTORY THAT PROVES IT'S BETTERTO GIVE THAN RECEIVE<< (Nats laughing) SHANNONHAYES HAS A LOT TO BE THANKFULFOR.

SHE HAS A ROOF OVER HERHEAD, GIFTS UNDER THE TREEAND A GOLDEN HEART.*What doyou like about ChristmasSHANNON HAYES/PAYING ITFORWARD 15:06:27 I like tospend time with my family it'sreally fun.

SHANNON WHO HASSPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY ISALWAYS THINKING OF OTHERS.Lymari Bergollo/MOM 15:15:47 Ialways say to her it's betterto give than receive.

SHANNON15:07:26 I donate my hair alot I brought toys tohospitals I've donated thingsto Puerto Rico for HurricaneMaria.

SHE TRIES NOT TO LETANYTHING HOLD HER BACK.

SHESTILL VIRTUALLY ATTENDSCLASSES AT HIDDEN OAKS SCHOOLIN PALM BEACH COUNTY, ENJOYSBAKING, AND YES FACIALS TOO.SHE SAYS SHE ALSO LOVESCHRISTMAS.

STANDUP "WHILE IT'SEASY TO GET CAUGHT UP IN WHOIS ON THE NAUGHTY OR NICELIST, SHANNON WAS WORRIED MOREABOUT THE DELIVERY LISTS ANDTHE FEDEX AMAZON USPS AND UPSDRIVERS THAT FILL THEM."15:08:31 First they would dropoff things for my trach likestuff I need like myventilator back here SHE CAMEUP WITH THE IDEA TO DOSOMETHING FOR HER DELIVERYDRIVERS AFTER SEEING SIMILARPOSTS ONLINE 15:09:51 Shesmiled she picked up somefunyons and she was looking atthis little picture I have onit A FEW SNACKS GOING A LONGWAY 15:10:06 FEDEX came anddropped off a little letter alittle Christmas card...and atruck stuffed animal.... andthey were like thank you somuch for your thoughtfulnessand kindness and it was reallynice I loved it PROVINGSOMETIMES THE GREATEST GIFT ISGRATITUDE.

