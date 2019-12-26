High risk for rip currents through Saturday 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:27s - Published High risk for rip currents through Saturday If you plan to head to the beach through the holiday weekend try to swim in waters being watched by lifeguards. The National Weather Service says the surf is forecast to be 7 to 8 feet across much of Palm Beach County and there’s a high rip current risk in effect through Saturday. 0

BEACH TO SOAK UP THE SUN. BUTBE AWARE - THERE'S A HIGH RISKFOR RIP CURRENTS THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS. WPTVNEWSCHANNEL5'S JILLIAN IDLEHEADED OUT TO THE BEACH WHERMANY ARE TRADING IN SNOW FORSAND THIS CHRISTMAS.<< (Nats) SANDY BEACHES AS FAS THE EYE CAN SEE "My auntlives here so we're spendingChristmas with her it's afirst, new traditions" LIZZYDERISH ISN'T COMPLAININGCONSIDERING THE WEATHER BACKHOME IN MADISON WISCONSIN"It's probably in the 20's orthe 30s and that's warm" SOWHAT BETTER WAY TO RING INCHRISTMAS THAN UNDER THE SIN PALM BEACH "My son and hiswife and the little kids arehere and this is year 1 of ourtradition" (NATS) THERE IS AHIGH RISK FOR RIP CURRENTSALONG OUR COASTLINE - CLEARLYTHAT ISN'T KEEPING EVERYONEOUT OF THE WATER STANDUP:HOWEVER LIFEGUARDS RECOMMENDIF YOU FIND YOURSELFSTRUGGLING TO SWIM OR GET OUTOF THE WATER RELAX AS MUCH ASYOU CAN AND TRY TO FLOAT& IFYOU CAN SWIM.. DO SO PARALLELTO THE SHORELINE TO ESCAPE THERIP CURRENT. WHETHER YOU'REVISITING OR LIVE HERE YEARROUND TRY TO SWIM IN GUARDAREAS AS AN EXTRA PRECAUTION"Enjoy the nice weather outhere and grateful to be outhere" "Merry Christmas (thensays it in French)" (Nats ofthe beach) ON PALM BEACH,JILLIAN IDLE WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5.





