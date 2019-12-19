How The Grinch spent Christmas

Gillian Helfield, who teaches 'Hollywood: Old and New' at York University, believes the evolution of...



Tweets about this Micah Literally spent my Christmas in bed w my dog. I’m really the grinch 😂😭 54 minutes ago goremau123 I don't begrudge some people deciding to have a Christmas to themselves if they feel secure in who they understand… https://t.co/gFFkpGaJGq 2 hours ago Misha Merry Christmas to everyone except the customer who spent all morning sending me nasty messages because they shoppe… https://t.co/Lghe7pUamd 3 hours ago Alex Hernández Spent Christmas Eve with my family, and now Christmas Day with my partner’s family. I’ll always be a grinch, but my… https://t.co/ygNZibQ2oY 4 hours ago Tyra Merry Christmas everyone!☺️🎅🏼🎄🎁☃️❄️Hope it’s a lovely one spent with those who matter around you, and you all have… https://t.co/HuhF3gpyAb 6 hours ago Edward Bowman (+/-) 👇🏻I’ve done this a few times in past it was marvellous. I am happy to say I’m the Grinch at Christmas ⁦@1sueshine⁩… https://t.co/kZMZQQxYkq 8 hours ago J Salazar "I’m the Grinch, but out and proud. Which is liberating, even amusing – for me. And I’ll always have the memories o… https://t.co/kAQNJvBcpR 9 hours ago Jeannette Lee Lewis Rivera Merry Christmas!!!! All my children spent the night under one roof, cooked breakfast for me and of course matching… https://t.co/ao4sVHA2Sr 9 hours ago