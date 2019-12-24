Global  

$100,000 match day to help Salvation Army of La Crosse finish bell ringing campaign

$100,000 match day to help Salvation Army of La Crosse finish bell ringing campaign

$100,000 match day to help Salvation Army of La Crosse finish bell ringing campaign

A 100- thousand dollar match day will help the Salvation Army of La Crosse County wrap up its bell ringing efforts for the year.
$100,000 match day to help Salvation Army of La Crosse finish bell ringing campaign

A 100- thousand dollar match day will help the salvation army of la crosse county wrap up its bell ringing efforts for the year.

[bell ringing] tomorrow is the final day that bell ringers will be out collecting donations.

The match day is being supported by a pair of anonymous donors.

Tomorrow's fundraising is already off to a good start.

A 35- thousand dollar donation will start the match day fundraising total.

Bell ringers will be out in the community tomorrow from 10 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

Salvation army staff say this last push will help them through all of next year.

"there is definitely a lot of giving in la crosse county and especially we see that in the christmas eve time, just because everybody is in the christmas spirit and they're out and about, they might have some last minute shopping to do and they see some red kettles out, they're like oh, yea, i forgot, here is a couple dollars."

While bell ringing does wrap up tomorrow ... salvation army's red kettle campaign runs through january




