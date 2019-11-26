Global  

Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve

A baby black rhino was born on Christmas Eve at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan.

Business Insider reports the birth marked a rare occurrence of a "critically endangered" black rhino being born in captivity.

The number of black rhinos declined a staggering 98% between 1960 and 1995 to 2,500.

Now, the species is still threatened by poachers seeking their two horns.

The mother, 12-year-old Doppsee, gave birth to a male calf at 5:40 a.m.

Local time.
