|
Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve
A baby black rhino was born on Christmas Eve at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan.
Business Insider reports the birth marked a rare occurrence of a "critically endangered" black rhino being born in captivity.
The number of black rhinos declined a staggering 98% between 1960 and 1995 to 2,500.
Now, the species is still threatened by poachers seeking their two horns.
The mother, 12-year-old Doppsee, gave birth to a male calf at 5:40 a.m.
Local time.
|
Baby Black Rhino Makes His Life Debut On Christmas Eve
Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.
, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.
|Learn more| , Not released
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|He was not born in a manger, and there were no wise men, nor frankincense or myrrh. But the masses...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Queen & Slim movie - Jodie & Daniel
From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the visionary director of some of this generation’s most powerful pop-culture experiences,..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:07Published
Queen & Slim movie clip - I swear on you.
Queen & Slim movie clip - I swear on you.
From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the visionary director of some of this generation’s..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:54Published
|