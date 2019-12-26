Giving the gift of a homemade meal

Childhood education commission."

The spirit of giving sure could be felt in sullivan today.

A small group put together a "free" christmas meal for **hundreds of people.

You can see on your screen-- people flowed in and out of "sullivan county fairgrounds" this afternoon.

There were also volunteers making deliveries for folks who couldn't make it.

"rae-mie cooley" is the driving force behind the meal.

She's done this for "eight" years!

It's an awesome event, it's not possible without the coming together of the community-- and everybody caring for other people.

Which is what this holiday is about.

The volunteers say helping with this meal has special meaning to them.

